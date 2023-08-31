 Skip to content

Darkest Dungeon® II update for 31 August 2023

1.01.53677 - Chirurgeon's Table - Hotfix

1.01.53677 - Chirurgeon's Table - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12082489

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with a green pixel graphical glitch appearing on some Integrated Graphics devices
  • Fixed missing stagecoach outlines in combat arenas
  • Fixed an issue with various VFX not rendering correctly during driving

