- Fixed issue with a green pixel graphical glitch appearing on some Integrated Graphics devices
- Fixed missing stagecoach outlines in combat arenas
- Fixed an issue with various VFX not rendering correctly during driving
Darkest Dungeon® II update for 31 August 2023
1.01.53677 - Chirurgeon's Table - Hotfix
