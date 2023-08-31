Patch 10 - Building improvements, Holosprings video, gold room changes and more

Hey Everyone,

This patch adds a new introduction video for guests at Holosprings, which can be viewed in the screening room of entertainment bunker. We also re-worked the gold room cutscene adding effects, lighting, new audio and extra animations.

For building, we added a large log holder, a deer hide rug, the ability to build stone floors, corner ramps (or roof corners) and railings.

We’ve also made some tweaks to A.I. making the enemy raids more varied and given some cannibals the chance to be chosen as leaders that other cannibals will follow. Along with this, cannibals can now carry fire torches at night and there is a new cannibal type that will light themselves on fire and rush at you.

There’s also a new option for hosts in multiplayer games to block cheats, a new subtitle system, and a bunch of other fixes and improvements

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

Features

Added Holosprings introduction video to screening room of bunker entertainment

Reworked gold room cutscene adding new animations, effects, audio and music

New helicopter flyover moment added (leaving bunker residential)

You can now build corner ramps, enabling ramps (or roofs) to be joined when placed at a 90° angle

You can now build stone floors

You can now build wooden railings

Added large log holder

Added placeable decorative deer hide rug

Added subtitles which can be toggled from the gameplay menu

Changed the timed explosive item into a sticky bomb and modified its visuals

New multiplayer cheat allow option - will block clients from using Console when off - hosts won't be blocked from using Console. The option will be saved along with the other game setup settings. Accessible via multiplayer player menu

Added electric particle and lighting effect when electric fence is triggered

Added some new emotes for Kelvin

Added a new aggressive cannibal enemy type ‘Frank’ who pours vodka on himself and sets himself on fire when near the player

Cannibals will now sometimes carry fire torches

Increased variety of enemy raids

Some villages will now have cannibals chosen as gold mask leaders, and other cannibals will now sometimes follow them

Improvements

Destroying structures is now far less punishing, if supported structures have other valid supports still standing it will no longer get destroyed and fallback to the other supports instead

Placing stairs or ramps between a wall and a beam no longer requires the beam to cover the full height of the wall, which allows for a variety of slopes

Significantly improved construction processing cost when joining a multiplayer game with a large amount of structures to help clients getting disconnected sometimes

Creepies on fire will now more often rush and attack players

Increased likelihood and range of cannibal distant yell, mainly at night

Raised the player camera higher off the ground when falling from a stake, so the camera is less likely to clip through snow

Adjusted player’s final death animation so hands don't clip through the ground

Polish and improvements on Large Female locomotion animations

Prevented creepies instantly appearing after loading game at night

Prevented creepies from taking over village on load when player is in village

Player can now dismember the larger blue Puffies after they die

AI pooling improvements and optimizations

Converted some colliders to primitive colliders to improve performance

Automatically disable and hide fog options when not supported by GPU

Optimized spawn pool logic to remove unnecessary CPU cost

Name card pickups in the food bunker no longer sound like coins when dropped

Added a north direction to the GPS tracker screen

Player no longer falls all the way to the bottom of the water when knocked back. The knockback is now ended once the player enters the water

Various improvements to story item pickup visuals

Various localization improvements

Entertainment bunkers curved stairs collisions updated to be smoother to walk on

Mountain cliff material adjusted to use moss and have more gradual transition to rock texture, and mesh modified to resolve some harsh geometry

FX optimization for standing fire and skull lamps

Cleaned up some harsh terrain

Some layout cleanup on standing fire sticks and wrap

Removed particle controller component from wall torch particles ( improved performance in saves with hundreds of wall torches )

Fixes

Fixed water shader causing crashing on some AMD GPUs

Fixed issue with structures sometimes not linking together after saving and loading

Fixed an issue where enemies could fall from the sky

Fixed bug that allowed placing pot on standing fire and sanitized saves with fires that have pots

Fixed issue where player would get into a bad state after interacting with a standing fire while holding a pot

Setup loader 3d audio blocker system to prevent audio playing from world during loading screens

Fix for cooking pot being destroyed in MP games when the fire burns out or is destroyed

Fixed issues with the 3d printer and the client not getting correctly updated when loading into a save game

Fixed issue where player could get stuck if they opened their chat window right after bringing up quick select

Fix for player getting into a bad state if they block with a weapon at the same time as pressing a hotkey to equip another item that does not support blocking

Fixed issue when adding strut under a leaning beam supported by a pillar on the forward end

Fixed some cases where ramp placement didn't work properly

Fixed taking pot on fire after all sticks are burnt out not working properly

Fixed defensive wall spike orientation on the spawned pickup when collapsed

Fixed case with an error when destroying combined LOD walls

Fixed combined LOD floor not working as expected in old saves with elements in wrong order

Fixed skewed floor getting turned into combined LOD version which looks wrong

Fixed wall spinning issue in specific context

Fixed leaning beam supporting a forward pillar allowing to lift it with a strut

Fixed place strut animation perfect finish system no longer working with LOD version

Fixed gaps in floor of "Lean to" screw structure

Fixed dismantling stone wall that was switched to combined LOD

Fixed opening grab bag on a fire that's about to completely burn out allowing player to relight the stick

Fixed own shadow visible on some logs placed in constructions

Fixed merging super structures not registering it for all linked structures when merged, solves some issues with interior space warmth and path finding not calculated correctly after combining separate super structures

Fixed side ramps not preventing the dismantling of walls

Fixed some issues with repairing structures in multiplayer

Fixed top section of wall being remove-able while it is supporting leaned beams

Fixed super structure integration calculation tolerance being overly strict

Fixed merging super structures which have a quarter log height offset instead of full height

Fixed issue causing some construction placements to fail if starting a game as multiplayer host after going back in game from title screen

Fixed case where placing structure on ground could cause it to become invalid

Fixed repairing grounded stone pillars or non full height stone pillars not replacing its elements at the correct positions

Fixed rope stretch script not filtering out non water triggers + fixed rope not stretching down all the way if placed too high above, it will now stretch up to its max length

Fixed stick path dismantling

Fixed Creepy Virginia idling after some electrocutions and idling too long while exploring

Fixed Armsy sometimes getting stuck in loop with taunt hitting electric fence, and long idle while exploring

Fixed issue with deer sometimes not doing their alert and move away, and increased run speed slightly

Fixed Kelvin able to pass outside of enclosed walls to get fish

Fixed issue where throwing dead bodies against collision while moving forward could launch player super far

Fixed an issue where player getting hit and dropping a body could send the body flying

Fixed gibbed creepies coming back intact after load

Fixed an issue where killing a female cannibal holding a log didn't remove the attachment right away

Prevented eagles from stealing fish from cooking fires, which caused issues with cooking system

Fixed a bug where the flashlight would remain in an incorrect pose when hotkey switching between shotgun and rifle

Fix for the player getting into a completely broken state when trying to place a structure from the book when they have not yet retrieved their inventory after dying

Moved cave rocks, in entertainment bunker epic view room, out of work scheduler and setup prefabs with LODS, fixes them vanishing on low view distance settings

Enabled alpha clipping on newspaper cutout to resolve visible edges

Fix for ‘Stream I’ underwater rendering flickering off near large lake

Light probe proxy volume adjustments to resolve bright ceiling in entrance of luxury bunker

Fixes for some open edges on cliffs

Fixed issue with held items being able to be equipped via hotkeys when a table card is picked up

Fixed smooth snow and wetness fade in effect only applying to LOD0 construction elements, resulting in visible pop when moving back & forth and lod switches levels

