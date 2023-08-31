- Linux / Steam OS Version Re-Release
- Improved Lights & Shadows
- Dash Tutorial added in Ion Drain
- Simplified access to easy mode in Ion Drain
- M4RV Unit can offer Easy Mode in Sky Plateau
- Hint for Jump Anchors added in Sky Plateau
- Casual mode energy reduction lowered
- Direction hint added in Cloud Gate
- Ice Cave Light & Shadow adjustments
- Neon City Teleporter placement
- Title font letters for German translation added (äöü)
- Improved enemy placements
- Improved difficulty balancing
- More terminal and cloud save stations added
- Melee Weapons PSI consumption reduced
- Linux / SteamOS Improved Gamepad Support
- Linux / SteamOS Gamepad Slot Selector added
- Improved Icar starting Area
GINSHA update for 31 August 2023
GINSHA Update 1.0.6 has been released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
