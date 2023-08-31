 Skip to content

GINSHA update for 31 August 2023

GINSHA Update 1.0.6 has been released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Linux / Steam OS Version Re-Release
  • Improved Lights & Shadows
  • Dash Tutorial added in Ion Drain
  • Simplified access to easy mode in Ion Drain
  • M4RV Unit can offer Easy Mode in Sky Plateau
  • Hint for Jump Anchors added in Sky Plateau
  • Casual mode energy reduction lowered
  • Direction hint added in Cloud Gate
  • Ice Cave Light & Shadow adjustments
  • Neon City Teleporter placement
  • Title font letters for German translation added (äöü)
  • Improved enemy placements
  • Improved difficulty balancing
  • More terminal and cloud save stations added
  • Melee Weapons PSI consumption reduced
  • Linux / SteamOS Improved Gamepad Support
  • Linux / SteamOS Gamepad Slot Selector added
  • Improved Icar starting Area

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 600511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 600512
  • Loading history…
