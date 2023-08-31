 Skip to content

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 31 August 2023

[31.8.23] New Hotfix available now!

Last edited by Wendy

CHANGELOG

Added
  • Companion party will now persists throughout each play session to cut down party setup time [note that input engagement will still need to be carried out each time].
Changed
  • Improved archers AI estimate of obstructions to the target before attempting the shot: now there will be less occurrences of AI shooting in vain against a wall/obstacle before reaching the target.
  • Multiple new quest notifications now merge, displaying up to six at once.
  • Narration books shown upon first entering a scene will no longer trigger a Codex Unlock notification for the relative location entry, which will be also treated as read right away.
  • Event log is now mutually exclusive with Free Mode.
  • Heart of the Winter dice set renamed to Heart of Winter.
Fixed
  • Fixed typos in tutorials.
  • Fixed 3D sounds orientation consistent with the camera view.
  • Fixed broken bark in Goldport night time.
  • Fixed an overlap between tracked quest UI and item notification UI when using an ultra-wide resolution.
  • Fixed occurrences of Codex Unlock notification being triggered more times than actual new entries to read.
  • Fixed Codex name for all sanctuaries.
  • Fixed an edge case that could make Vorastel sessions misbehave.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the current kingdom heraldic to update up until the first kingdom change.
  • Fixed Free Mode marker hints not showing up.
  • Revised hints deployment while in World Map to better state the available inputs in each mode.
  • Fixed co-op UI not showing the correct player input sprite after input engagement.
  • Fixed the big painting inside Mayfalls’ tavern.
