Golfinite update for 31 August 2023

Patch 1.8.1

Patch 1.8.1 · Build 12082200

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a tiny update for Golfinite!

  • Improve visibility of what is selected in the level select screen
  • Improve visibility of what is selected in the level up screen

If you encounter any issues please feel free to reach out!

