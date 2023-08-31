Patch 1.8.1

Just a tiny update for Golfinite!
- Improve visibility of what is selected in the level select screen
- Improve visibility of what is selected in the level up screen
If you encounter any issues please feel free to reach out!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Just a tiny update for Golfinite!
If you encounter any issues please feel free to reach out!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update