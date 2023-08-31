- Fixed Professor Belmont Complete Steam achievement not triggering in some cases. (For players who have already finished Professor Belmont’s Heart 5 event, loading your save should unlock the achievement)
Quickie: A Love Hotel Story update for 31 August 2023
v0.33.1 - Hot Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
