Galactic Glitch: Prologue - Update v0.831

Heyo Stellar Explorers!

After our big Traps & Translations update, we've got another follow-up for you!

This one includes a whole bunch of fixes to issues reported by our awesome community, like finally reducing the Breaker's frontal AOE attacks (the Asteroid level miniboss), so they're now challenging but still fair to dodge. We've also reduced trap HP by a good bit, so now it's possible to decide to quickly take them out, before the room gets too bullet-hell crazy. 💣💥

And one more big one, we've now added that you drop your old weapon when collecting a new one. Lots of players were asking about this, and although it makes some situations a bit more messy we tested it and think it is actually better this way. Thanks for pointing that one out to us, and not letting us off the hook for it! :D 💪

That all being said, here's the full changelist:

Features/Improvements

Swap rebound controls that are already bound

Replace some icons for Powers/Weapons

Add SFX for simulation overload

Add dropping of old weapon when picking up new one (except in Sanctuary)

Optimize Cyberspace backgrounds for lower quality setting

Add effects on enemy homing bullets

Balance

Reduce Breaker frontal AOE attack thickness

Last Hope - Add short player stun

Reduce all Trap HP

Reduce amount of traps in Forge level

Replace big trap Asteroid level

First Impression - Now spreads damage over subparts

Fixes

Fixed Slingshot Achievement trigger Reported by DefiantZero - Thanks!

Fixed Challenge Mode portals overlapping with pickups

Fixed Arrakh cannon bullets not curving towards enemies Reported by teod0036 - Thanks!

Fixed Gamepad input on ending screen

Fixed post-overload dialogue

Fixed Pitch & Patch triggered during auto-destruct Reported by teod0036 - Thanks!

Fixed stacking on Crunchy Targets power Reported by paperpancake - Thanks!

Fixed activation on Hurricane Power

Fixed Testudo enemy damage vs traps

Fixed Keybind turning blank Reported by paperpancake - Thanks!

Fixed EOs popping-in after Jump

Fixed entering empty room emptying glitch energy

One more note - This will probably be the last update to the Prologue, as we're now moving forward at full force with the main game Infinity's Edge. If you haven't already, please wishlist the full game on Steam, and also let any of your Roguelike buddies know about it.

We are still trying to build up a decent number of wishlists for our launch later next year, and we're now only about 30% of where we will need to be, so every bit helps immensely! 🙌

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536620/Galactic_Glitch_Infinitys_Edge/

As always, your feedback is what drives us forward and what will help us make this game as great as it can be! We're super thankful for all your continued input and feedback for the game, especially on our Discord!

Enjoy the update everybody! 👾