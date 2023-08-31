【DevLog】Archive Lost Bug Repair 2023.09.01

- We have received feedback from some players. When playing games across devices, you may encounter situations such as lost saves, game progress being reset, and the game's main save being overwritten by a new save.
- We have currently fixed the issue. In most cases, the game will automatically complete archive synchronization. In a few cases, when there is a conflict in the archive and the program logic cannot be determined, a dialog box will pop up asking the player to choose between local archive or cloud archive.
- We deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused by this issue. Players who have already lost their archives before this repair can contact us to repair the archives.
- Thanks for your support.
