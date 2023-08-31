Like others Battleroyale you are now joining a lobby before the game starts, you will now find more player with this new system.
Passed Out: Prologue update for 31 August 2023
New matchmaking system with a lobby
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2146791 Depot 2146791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update