Patch version 0.5.19 fixes some reported bugs, has a couple of balance updates, adds a new highly requested feature, and also adds a bit of new content.
Our work on Act 5's content is continuing. We have experienced some setbacks to available development time in recent months due to various unplanned events, but the grind goes on. If you're on our Discord, I'll be posting some new hero teasers in the coming future, so make sure to join us!
Changelog for version 0.5.19
- Added relic loadouts to more easily swap between relic sets per hero
- Added 3 new shop-only relics
- Reduced Bard's base physical stats a bit
- Reworked Occultist form's Dark Guest skill to deal its own direct damage instead of added damage per hit
- Sin Boss's Yawn skill now only hits melee range, to help keep from having full party control loss too often
- Sin Boss's Vengeance skill can now miss, to low health dodge characters to have counterplay
- Fixed enemy difficulty increases being inconsistent between act intro missions, main act, and endless for act 3 and 4
- Fix bug with Disarm skill where stun damage could be increased by other added damage effects
- Fixed Spellblade's Rune Strike skill not casting Spellscreen when at level 3
- Fixed bug with blocked damage calculations for Spellscreen skill and Golem's related quest
- Fixed bug with blocked damage calculations for Mime's Invisible Wall skill and related quest
- Fixed glossary mouse input not working correctly to select categories when accessed from certain contexts
- Fixed Singularity mode not loading previously selected custom UI when launching a new mission
- Fixed Drone Parts relic missing a short form description
- Fixed extra loud select sound when opening menu in town's all heroes list
- Fixed a few minor bugs with text alignment and inline icons
