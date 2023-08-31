Patch version 0.5.19 fixes some reported bugs, has a couple of balance updates, adds a new highly requested feature, and also adds a bit of new content.

Our work on Act 5's content is continuing. We have experienced some setbacks to available development time in recent months due to various unplanned events, but the grind goes on. If you're on our Discord, I'll be posting some new hero teasers in the coming future, so make sure to join us!

Changelog for version 0.5.19