Car Manufacture: Prologue Playtest update for 31 August 2023

0.8.3i

Share · View all patches · Build 12081922

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.3i brings the following improvements and fixes:

Features:

  • Added a new Assembly Station placement tool that allows attachment to existing conveyors
  • Added new mechanic’s tools while performing assembly work

Changes:

  • Camera zoom-in range increased
  • Zones of the same type can’t be placed next to each other (to avoid confusion with merge building tool)
  • Parking Slot visualization has changed (to avoid lines overlapping with the parking zone border)
  • Mechanics are now faced toward the assembled part instead of the center of the car

Fixes:

  • Fixed issues with Steam Overlay
  • Fixed mechanic’s tools placement in hand
  • Fixed error for station work scope drag in Assembly Line UI
  • Fixed a rare error with ESC Menu when loading a game
  • Fixed a rare error with Research Slot interaction
  • Fixed issues after moving Storage Container between Storages

Please restart Steam if the update doesn't show up immediately.

