Version 0.8.3i brings the following improvements and fixes:
Features:
- Added a new Assembly Station placement tool that allows attachment to existing conveyors
- Added new mechanic’s tools while performing assembly work
Changes:
- Camera zoom-in range increased
- Zones of the same type can’t be placed next to each other (to avoid confusion with merge building tool)
- Parking Slot visualization has changed (to avoid lines overlapping with the parking zone border)
- Mechanics are now faced toward the assembled part instead of the center of the car
Fixes:
- Fixed issues with Steam Overlay
- Fixed mechanic’s tools placement in hand
- Fixed error for station work scope drag in Assembly Line UI
- Fixed a rare error with ESC Menu when loading a game
- Fixed a rare error with Research Slot interaction
- Fixed issues after moving Storage Container between Storages
Please restart Steam if the update doesn't show up immediately.
