Updates to the core game engine

Version 1.0442

🎯 [Misc] The core game code has been updated to .NET 6.0. This brings many improvements. In particular, newer Linux platforms such as Ubuntu 22 are now supported "out of the box" (there is no longer a need to add older libraries required by the previous game version on such platforms).

🎯 [Misc] If all equipped weapons have 0 DPS, then summoned Cloner-type drones now auto-fire their equipped weapons even if no enemies are near.

🎯 [Misc] The members of the "Founders Boss Trio" now have individual map animations.

🎯 [Bug fix] All item filter text search fields (regex) now work as expected for unidentified items. For example, the item highlighter, loot filter and storage filters.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with "Founders Boss Trio" that could cause homing-type bullets to circle in the boss room.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with "Founders Boss Trio" that could cause the teleporting boss to disappear.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a UI issue that could cause incorrect uncapped values in the character information screen to be shown.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause soft-caps to be incorrectly applied.