Introducing SteamVR 1.27

Today's update includes a slew of bug-fixes for users and new OpenXR extension support for developers. We've also added a popup message and support article to help Linux users who may be attempting to use SteamVR with an unsupported desktop environment.

We continue to focus on OpenXR as our preferred API for new games and applications. SteamVR’s official OpenXR subforum is here and we’d love to hear your feedback, as well as suggestions for new features. To report a bug, please use our Bug Reports subforum, here. Guidelines for how to provide an effective bug report are pinned at the top of that subforum.

SteamVR:

Fixed a bug when modifying the chaperone that could cause the compositor to crash (Error -203).

Fixed a bug that made the chaperone hard to see when set to be always visible.

Fixed stale window list when closing desktop window views.

Fixed a bug that could lead to error -201 when the HMD was plugged in after SteamVR was started.

Fixed a bug that could cause room setup to run every time SteamVR started.

Fix for VROverlayFlags_IgnoreTextureAlpha not getting obeyed when rendered from the scene graph (e.g. dashboard overlay).

Fixed some cases where submitting different textures each frame could cause some internal resource thrashing.

Fixed a bug affecting No Man’s Sky and other titles that exhausted texture cache resources.

Meta:

Fixed an issue where some Guardian boundaries could negatively impact performance.

OpenXR:

Fixed controllers getting stuck at floor level.

Fixed some poses not showing up in the binding UI.

Fixed some controllers not auto-rebinding poses correctly.

OpenXR settings tab hidden in-headset because it requires UAC interaction on the desktop.

Updated XR_EXT_active_action_set_priority structs to final naming convention.

Updated XR_HTCX_vive_tracker_interaction implementation to revision 3 - addition of wrist and ankle roles.

Linux: