Patch Notes 1.15

Dear Chefs,
this update contains mainly a couple of minor bug fixes, which together should create a more stable experience.
Good luck cooking!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Dear Chefs,
this update contains mainly a couple of minor bug fixes, which together should create a more stable experience.
Good luck cooking!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update