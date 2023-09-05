 Skip to content

Cook-Out update for 5 September 2023

Patch Notes 1.15

Patch Notes 1.15

Build 12081695

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Chefs,

this update contains mainly a couple of minor bug fixes, which together should create a more stable experience.

Good luck cooking!

