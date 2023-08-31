For the latest version of the release notes visit: https://zenithmmo.com/blogs/news/the-citadel-update
Patch Number: 1.3.3
Beta Date: August 25, 2023
We're excited to announce The Citadel Update! This update unveils the arena deep within Skylands, The Citadel, where you'll face off against the Exiled's fierce leader, Sae Jiko.
New Content
- Added the Citadel arena in Skyland wherein lies a new world boss: Sae Jiko. What appears to be the primary antagonist is a charismatic Exiled leader who – or so Zenith believes – intends to use the strange resources of the “sky island” against it. Sae Jiko is a sympathetic villain who fights for the disenfranchised, the banished, the thousands cast from Zenith to perish or scratch out a living in Sylphid-infested wilderness. Now, seeing a chance to make a better life for her people, she won’t see it stolen by the city who spit them out.
- Added new pet: Kojika. Kojika is a brand new Pet that can be obtained as a drop from the Sae Jiko boss fight, or by turning in Marks of Devotion to The Ascended.
- Added a new weapon for each class, fight Sae Jiko and claim some of The Citadel's power for yourself! Similar to Kojika, these weapons can be obtained as a drop from Sae Jiko directly, or by turning in a number of Marks of Devotion to The Ascended.
- Essence Made Essotech Launcher
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38678049/27e533155ad985764214741f12c1b49fce17bcc9.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38678049/f3b22f09936731733a0404dca6a25915d46df114.png)[/url]
- Blade Master Essotech Blade
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38678049/c3d9708a32b620634d1b9b8867aac2f030dad22a.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38678049/87ec670241140d6b06b9e70e62e7f0cef3bdff5e.png)[/url]
- Cyber Ninja Essotech Bow
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38678049/c4a774e7a6b3412c0a29c118fbdfd76bc2870c18.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38678049/28c7b9c7229a3887fcff996ffb2432b06155beb1.png)[/url]
Feature/System Updates
- Extending the current Agent Rank to end of January 2024
- Updated player housing intro quest condition and HUD text
Endgame Updates
As we move towards releasing the new World Boss, Sae Jiko, in the Citadel Update (and to make room for additional end game content in future releases), the team has decided to alter the current path players take to reach Item Level 55. Mainly, in order to assist players old and new in reaching Item Level 55 in a timely manner, rewards from all relevant end game activities are increasing. We appreciate all your feedback thus far on the end game progression! A more thorough breakdown of these changes can be found below:
Rank 1 - Rank 3 Dungeon Instance Complete
- 4 Marks of Ancients 3 Times Per Day ➝ 6 Marks of Ancients 3 Times Per Day
Outlaw Grove Rank 1
- Swapped from Marks of Ancients to Godstones and Galian Valley appropriate drops, with decreased XP rewards
Rank 1 Raid Instances
- 1 Additional Fractured Token per Instance Complete
Rank 2 Raid Instances
- Unlock Requirements Decreased to 10 Completes Per Instance
- 1 Additional Celestial Token drop per Instance Complete
Twilight Athenaeum Rewards
- 1 Mark of Twilight Per Complete ➝ 2 Marks of Twilight Per Complete
- Increased Mark of Twilight weekly cap from 15 ➝ 30 and weekly Legendary quest rewards from 1 ➝ 2
- Increased rewarded TK runs from 5 ➝ 7 and increased weapon drop rates from 10% ➝ 12%
Legendary Weapon Daily Rewards
- Increased from 1 item per complete ➝ 2 items per complete
Expert Roulette Rewards
- Adjusted to 12 Marks of Ancients & 9 Marks of Thaedris per complete
Leveling Roulette Rewards
- 10 Marks of Ancients per complete ➝ 12 Marks of Ancients per complete
Uber Roulette Rewards
- 2 Marks of Thaedris per complete ➝ 4 Marks of Thaedris per complete
For context, these weapons will begin at Item Level 40, and as of the Citadel Update, can be infused up to Item Level 55 using materials from a variety of endgame activities. These weapons will continue to be relevant moving into a future update, where the infusion limit will be raised to Item Level 60, and once fully infused will be used to synth a brand new Tier 3 Ascended Legendary weapon.
That's all the information we can give for now, though stay tuned for more info closer to future updates. Feel free to direct any feedback to the forums in our Discord!
Resolved Issues
- Fixed public event HUD timers sticking around for too long
- Fixed player abilities being unequipped randomly
- Potential fix on some sub-accounts on shared quest headsets being unable to play the game due to an unpack error
- Fixed a bug with Cyber Ninjas' Assassin Strike ability that allowed unintended advantages. This has been resolved as part of ongoing efforts to ensure a balanced gameplay experience. In addition, we are making progress in prototyping the new skill tree system and will share more once we have an update.
