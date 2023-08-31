For the latest version of the release notes visit: https://zenithmmo.com/blogs/news/the-citadel-update

Patch Number: 1.3.3

Beta Date: August 25, 2023

Share your feedback on the update here: https://zenithmmo.typeform.com/citadel

We're excited to announce The Citadel Update! This update unveils the arena deep within Skylands, The Citadel, where you'll face off against the Exiled's fierce leader, Sae Jiko.

New Content

Added the Citadel arena in Skyland wherein lies a new world boss: Sae Jiko. What appears to be the primary antagonist is a charismatic Exiled leader who – or so Zenith believes – intends to use the strange resources of the “sky island” against it. Sae Jiko is a sympathetic villain who fights for the disenfranchised, the banished, the thousands cast from Zenith to perish or scratch out a living in Sylphid-infested wilderness. Now, seeing a chance to make a better life for her people, she won’t see it stolen by the city who spit them out.

Added new pet: Kojika. Kojika is a brand new Pet that can be obtained as a drop from the Sae Jiko boss fight, or by turning in Marks of Devotion to The Ascended.

Added a new weapon for each class , fight Sae Jiko and claim some of The Citadel's power for yourself! Similar to Kojika, these weapons can be obtained as a drop from Sae Jiko directly, or by turning in a number of Marks of Devotion to The Ascended.

Extending the current Agent Rank to end of January 2024

Updated player housing intro quest condition and HUD text

As we move towards releasing the new World Boss, Sae Jiko, in the Citadel Update (and to make room for additional end game content in future releases), the team has decided to alter the current path players take to reach Item Level 55. Mainly, in order to assist players old and new in reaching Item Level 55 in a timely manner, rewards from all relevant end game activities are increasing. We appreciate all your feedback thus far on the end game progression! A more thorough breakdown of these changes can be found below:

Rank 1 - Rank 3 Dungeon Instance Complete

4 Marks of Ancients 3 Times Per Day ➝ 6 Marks of Ancients 3 Times Per Day

Outlaw Grove Rank 1

Swapped from Marks of Ancients to Godstones and Galian Valley appropriate drops, with decreased XP rewards

Rank 1 Raid Instances

1 Additional Fractured Token per Instance Complete

Rank 2 Raid Instances

Unlock Requirements Decreased to 10 Completes Per Instance

1 Additional Celestial Token drop per Instance Complete

Twilight Athenaeum Rewards

1 Mark of Twilight Per Complete ➝ 2 Marks of Twilight Per Complete

Increased Mark of Twilight weekly cap from 15 ➝ 30 and weekly Legendary quest rewards from 1 ➝ 2

Increased rewarded TK runs from 5 ➝ 7 and increased weapon drop rates from 10% ➝ 12%

Legendary Weapon Daily Rewards

Increased from 1 item per complete ➝ 2 items per complete

Expert Roulette Rewards

Adjusted to 12 Marks of Ancients & 9 Marks of Thaedris per complete

Leveling Roulette Rewards

10 Marks of Ancients per complete ➝ 12 Marks of Ancients per complete

Uber Roulette Rewards

2 Marks of Thaedris per complete ➝ 4 Marks of Thaedris per complete

For context, these weapons will begin at Item Level 40, and as of the Citadel Update, can be infused up to Item Level 55 using materials from a variety of endgame activities. These weapons will continue to be relevant moving into a future update, where the infusion limit will be raised to Item Level 60, and once fully infused will be used to synth a brand new Tier 3 Ascended Legendary weapon.

That's all the information we can give for now, though stay tuned for more info closer to future updates. Feel free to direct any feedback to the forums in our Discord!

