Balance, Art, and Card Style Update

This update introduces some balance changes to some cards, new art for several cards, and a big change to the Full Art card style.

Note: Due to the large amount of images in this post, balance-changed cards will not be shown.

Changes

Updated Fullart card style

Changed Dismiss's Cost to 1 (down from 2)

Added new art for Dismiss, Advisor of the Tribes, Campfire, Passion Core, Burning Passion, Parched Hound

Renamed Parched Hound to Parched Dog

Changed easy CPU to use random moves (instead of the worst move)

Changed Grove Prowler attack to 4 (down from 5)

Changed Crush (Elder Dragon Raid) from Darkness to Passion

Changed Draconic Fireball (EDL) to have two modes, one where it deals 6 damage to all enemy followers, and one where it deals 3 damage to all enemy heroes

Changed Draconic Roar (EDL)'s effect to Increase hero attack until end of turn

Changed Tail Swipe (EDL) to deal twice as much damage

Changed Fireball to deal 6 damage to a follower or 3 to a hero

Renamed Burning Passion for Flames of Greed, and changed to Enchantment (from Artifact)

Reduced disk size of art assets

Added Campfire avatar

Added an experimental Steam ID recording system to prevent multiple users from mixing their steam cloud saves

Added fullart data to several cards

New Full Art Style

Here's some cards using the new Full Art style. To unlock this style you need to browse the card in your collection and change styles until you find the full art style. Some cards don't have that style at all, but may get it in the future!

New Card Art