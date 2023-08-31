Hotfix 1.12.1 is now available!

Hello everyone!

We have just released a hotfix to address some issues that came up since we released update 1.12 earlier this week. Most notably, we have added lateral translation to gunstock calibration, and fixed a number of issues related to Fire Fight, gunstock calibration, and map voting. The hotfix is available for download now.

Changelog

Added lateral translation to gunstock calibration.

Set up a customizable far clip plane for custom content authors.

Fixed gunstock calibration not taking the movement of your front hand into account.

Fixed gun "jumping" when you grabbed it when using gunstock calibration.

Fixed scopes and drones occasionally getting stuck with a fisheye effect.

Fixed an issue where players in Fire Fight could get revived but be stuck in the tent.

Fixed player not getting an objective point when retrieving the intel in Fire Fight.

Fixed watch not beeping 30 seconds before the round ends in Fire Fight.

Fixed a spawn point where the intel could spawn outside of the map on Turbine in Fire Fight.

Fixed weapon loadout menus getting stuck with the wrong weapon highlighted.

Fixed map vote refreshing needlessly when players join or leave, or the host changes.

Known issues