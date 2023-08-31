 Skip to content

Onward update for 31 August 2023

Hotfix 1.12.1 is now available!

Build 12081496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have just released a hotfix to address some issues that came up since we released update 1.12 earlier this week. Most notably, we have added lateral translation to gunstock calibration, and fixed a number of issues related to Fire Fight, gunstock calibration, and map voting. The hotfix is available for download now.

Changelog

  • Added lateral translation to gunstock calibration.
  • Set up a customizable far clip plane for custom content authors.
  • Fixed gunstock calibration not taking the movement of your front hand into account.
  • Fixed gun "jumping" when you grabbed it when using gunstock calibration.
  • Fixed scopes and drones occasionally getting stuck with a fisheye effect.
  • Fixed an issue where players in Fire Fight could get revived but be stuck in the tent.
  • Fixed player not getting an objective point when retrieving the intel in Fire Fight.
  • Fixed watch not beeping 30 seconds before the round ends in Fire Fight.
  • Fixed a spawn point where the intel could spawn outside of the map on Turbine in Fire Fight.
  • Fixed weapon loadout menus getting stuck with the wrong weapon highlighted.
  • Fixed map vote refreshing needlessly when players join or leave, or the host changes.

Known issues

  • Freehanding your weapon with the physical gunstock option enabled may result in unstable gun rotation at extreme angles.

