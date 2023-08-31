Hotfix 1.12.1 is now available!

Hello everyone!
We have just released a hotfix to address some issues that came up since we released update 1.12 earlier this week. Most notably, we have added lateral translation to gunstock calibration, and fixed a number of issues related to Fire Fight, gunstock calibration, and map voting. The hotfix is available for download now.
Changelog
- Added lateral translation to gunstock calibration.
- Set up a customizable far clip plane for custom content authors.
- Fixed gunstock calibration not taking the movement of your front hand into account.
- Fixed gun "jumping" when you grabbed it when using gunstock calibration.
- Fixed scopes and drones occasionally getting stuck with a fisheye effect.
- Fixed an issue where players in Fire Fight could get revived but be stuck in the tent.
- Fixed player not getting an objective point when retrieving the intel in Fire Fight.
- Fixed watch not beeping 30 seconds before the round ends in Fire Fight.
- Fixed a spawn point where the intel could spawn outside of the map on Turbine in Fire Fight.
- Fixed weapon loadout menus getting stuck with the wrong weapon highlighted.
- Fixed map vote refreshing needlessly when players join or leave, or the host changes.
Known issues
- Freehanding your weapon with the physical gunstock option enabled may result in unstable gun rotation at extreme angles.
Changed files in this update