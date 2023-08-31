Testing Branch up for Next Update!

The testing branch for the upcoming "O Update" has just gone up. Currently it's mostly checking if the new build works properly on Windows. The plan is that I will add more content to this about once every week or two, until the update is completely done, tested, and ready to go for everyone.

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library

Go to Properties

Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window

Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

I will be making more of these beta posts when major new things are added, though for minor additions and things like bugfixes, I will likely just post quick news to the Official Discord in the #deathroad-test-branch channel. If you want to communicate with us directly or want every bit of testing branch news, head there!

The theme of this update: An assortment of random content and events! I'll try to make new additions easy to test out. Once they're tested, I'll add more to the testing branch, until everything we're planning is in. As I said above, what we're currently testing is just "does this testing branch run?" as we get back into the groove of the update and testing branch process.

Current List of Changes: