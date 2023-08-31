- Fixed issue with "teleportation" occurring on moving/pushable entities.
- Updated a few other instances of numeric editors to be "cleaner" and follow formatting rules.
- "Start Windows Maximized" setting added.
- Fixed an issue with window position updating.
- Removed Statistic Category for "Trait" to remove confusion.
RPG Architect update for 31 August 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
