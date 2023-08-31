 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 31 August 2023

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12081397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with "teleportation" occurring on moving/pushable entities.
  • Updated a few other instances of numeric editors to be "cleaner" and follow formatting rules.
  • "Start Windows Maximized" setting added.
  • Fixed an issue with window position updating.
  • Removed Statistic Category for "Trait" to remove confusion.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link