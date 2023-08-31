Pit Fleet, Final Fountain world core, enchantments & fixes

-
Added Fleet rooms & enemies to the Pit.
Final Fountain now always has a World Core on the floor. The core always has a seal at least 1 difficulty above your current difficulty level.
Crit is now calculated before damage is reduced by Armor.
Curses will now decay or disappear if the item is dropped for 8 seconds.
Enchantments are now rerolled when transferred.
Added a bunch of enchantments, including some item-specific ones. (Sturdy, Unbreakable, Myriad, Semi-Automatic)
Blazing & Freezing enchantments now apply more stacks on higher damage hits, up to 3 stacks at 5 damage.
Brutal now checks for health advantage after the original damage, not before.
Mop, Pitchfork, Ray Rifle, Sun Gun and Deci-Catalyst now use weapon enchantments.
Pickaxes and Toolkit now use durability based enchantments. (Previously weapon and passive.)
Added icons for shield drones and light walls.
Improved Sword sprint attack hitboxes, less prone to hitting jumping targets.
Elite Boulder Crabs and Really Big Weeds now drop a Golden Chest on death.
Reduced Really Big Weed's base health from 40 -> 35.
Adjusted Phantom Daggers description to clarify it only restores throws on physical damage hits.
Added and adjusted some rooms in Fleet.
The Seal Converter is now cute.
Fleet Workers now have a better look.
Really Big Weed now has visual effects on his attacks.
Blood collection in shops is nicer now.
Fixed Jump Kick being all kinds of outdated and buggy.
Really Big Weed shouldn't do multiple things at once anymore.
Fixed Powder Pouch getting weird with curses. (Reported by Cellestus.)
Tried to make it impossible to revive friends into walls.
Converted Burn & Thermal Shock to properly using the new damage system.
Fixed Jump Rope failing to knock back targets with Block.
Fixed Butterfly charge up sound being heard everywhere.
It should now be impossible to re-enter character select fast enough for it to fail to open.
Ropes can now only catch falling characters. (Reported by Conrat.)
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 31 August 2023
Pit Fleet, Final Fountain world core, enchantments & fixes
