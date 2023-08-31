 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 31 August 2023

Pit Fleet, Final Fountain world core, enchantments & fixes

Patch Build 12081382 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added Fleet rooms & enemies to the Pit.

  • Final Fountain now always has a World Core on the floor. The core always has a seal at least 1 difficulty above your current difficulty level.

  • Crit is now calculated before damage is reduced by Armor.

  • Curses will now decay or disappear if the item is dropped for 8 seconds.

  • Enchantments are now rerolled when transferred.

  • Added a bunch of enchantments, including some item-specific ones. (Sturdy, Unbreakable, Myriad, Semi-Automatic)

  • Blazing & Freezing enchantments now apply more stacks on higher damage hits, up to 3 stacks at 5 damage.

  • Brutal now checks for health advantage after the original damage, not before.

  • Mop, Pitchfork, Ray Rifle, Sun Gun and Deci-Catalyst now use weapon enchantments.

  • Pickaxes and Toolkit now use durability based enchantments. (Previously weapon and passive.)

  • Added icons for shield drones and light walls.

  • Improved Sword sprint attack hitboxes, less prone to hitting jumping targets.

  • Elite Boulder Crabs and Really Big Weeds now drop a Golden Chest on death.

  • Reduced Really Big Weed's base health from 40 -> 35.

  • Adjusted Phantom Daggers description to clarify it only restores throws on physical damage hits.

  • Added and adjusted some rooms in Fleet.

  • The Seal Converter is now cute.

  • Fleet Workers now have a better look.

  • Really Big Weed now has visual effects on his attacks.

  • Blood collection in shops is nicer now.

  • Fixed Jump Kick being all kinds of outdated and buggy.

  • Really Big Weed shouldn't do multiple things at once anymore.

  • Fixed Powder Pouch getting weird with curses. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Tried to make it impossible to revive friends into walls.

  • Converted Burn & Thermal Shock to properly using the new damage system.

  • Fixed Jump Rope failing to knock back targets with Block.

  • Fixed Butterfly charge up sound being heard everywhere.

  • It should now be impossible to re-enter character select fast enough for it to fail to open.

  • Ropes can now only catch falling characters. (Reported by Conrat.)

