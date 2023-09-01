Build 2043: Patch Notes

Hello everyone! It's been great seeing all the new blueprints you've been making! But we also watched you encountering some bugs, so here we go with a hotfix!!

Note: We are aware that many people are having issues with the graphics stuttering (even while maintaining high FPS), especially while driving. We are investigating this and will have another fix for that soon!

Trying to Load an old EA 0.1 save into EA 0.3?

Really older saves probably won't load directly into 0.3.

To attempt to fix this:

Right-click on the game in Steam and click Properties.

Then go to Betas and click "EA 0.2 (Old Version)" from the dropdown.

Update Big Ambitions and launch EA 0.2.

Load your EA 0.1 and resave inside EA 0.2.

Exit Big Ambitions.

Right-click on the game in Steam and click Properties.

Then go to Betas and click "none" from the dropdown to return to EA 0.3

Load Big Ambitions and try to import your newly resaved game from EA 0.2.

Hopefully it's working!

HotFix Notes:

Taxis were flipping over and causing chaos. We asked them to stop.

Some Taxis were also just taking the player and leaving the camera behind! Fixed that too!

Coffee shops all heavily dropped in profit in 0.3. But now the customers love you again.

Players weren't receiving money from Hairdressers if the player worked at the register. This has been fixed!

Blueprints were shy and didn't connect to your store properly. Now they should! If you already placed a blueprint, you might need to pick up an item and put it back down for the business to recognize the objects!

Some players had UI alerts that wouldn't go away. We believe that is fixed too! (be sure to let us know if you still see it, though!)

Paper bags deleted themselves from your inventory lists, but we brought them back.

Security Guards are visible now! Take that, criminals!

Sometimes Uncle Fred's required starting buildings were full. That should be fixed!

Opening the F1 menu while in the map would unpause the game. Oops, we stopped that.

Your messages from City Workforce might have been labeled "Kristian Bahood". We updated your phonebook!

El Gato finally remembered to update its menu to mention it sells Ice Cream!

Fixed some issues with employee workstations and customer queues that were causing crashes while the player is in the store!

Nightclub customers weren't bringing in many coats for the coat check.

If you unassigned an employee while in the building, they kept working. Now they get properly kicked out!

Added an icon to each element of the "workout" outfit to make it easier for players to find.

Fixed a handful of UI issues, SFX, and animation issues.

Did some graphic cleanup that should help with image-stuttering slightly.

Fixed some vehicle interaction issues.

Fixed several cases where vehicles would fall through the ground. If you do experience this still, please report it with F2 so we can fix it!

A few additional things that weren't in the original patch notes:

Imports/wholesale deliveries were moved to 02:00

Some players were expecting the orders to happen prior to the end of the day transactions and others expected it to happen afterward, so we moved it to 02:00 to make it clear the order of events!

UMC Desert was nerfed slightly to have 14 capacity and cost $8000. * Clothing/Midtown Nerf Details: Midtown's highest acceptable prices was lowered a little bit. If you were previously targeting the highest prices, your prices will have been adjusted to ensure your customers didn't revolt. Buying cheap clothes wholesale/import cost 30% more now. Buying expensive clothes wholesale/import cost 50% more now.



Thanks for reporting these to us so we could continue to make the game even better! We'll be back soon with a fix for the lagging!

~ The Hovgaard Games Team