This build has not been seen in a public branch.

VRChat 2023.3.2 is now live on all platforms!

This update has a ton of new stuff, like:

UI Color Picker - A new VRChat Plus feature that lets you customize the color of your menus! Find it in the Main Menu, under the VRChat Plus tab.

Tons of Full-Body fixes and improvements!

German and Japanese tooltip localization , and lots of other localization improvements!

A bunch of other fixes and improvements!

This version of VRChat is not network compatible. That means that you may run into some messages like this:

That instance is using an outdated version of VRChat. You won't be able to join them until they update!

If you see that message, the person or instance you're trying to join is on an older version of VRChat. Ask them to update, or create a new instance!

Full release notes are available in our docs.

Creators, we're currently testing VRChat on Unity 2022 in our Open Beta! Join our Discord and check the Open Beta channels to learn more. The time to test your content and submit bug reports is now!!