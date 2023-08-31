Patch 1: Clubs, New Fishing Mechanic, and Animation

Hey, anglers!

Thank you all for the feedback! We appreciate it a lot, and will keep doing our best in implementing your ideas and suggestions. It was necessary for us to hear it and take it into account. As you all mentioned a lot about the landing net issues and breakage of the reel while catching big fish, we are implementing your feedback with this Patch, including some improvements.

Clubs:

Added possibility to create Clubs with longer Names and more symbols in it;

Localization fixes. Changed the word "Country" to "Location", since the list of club "Countries" includes not only countries but also regions;

New Fishing Mechanic:

Reel breakage system adjustments. Increased time for the breakage and durability level of the reel during overload;

Please note that broken reels, obtained from the fishing packs, can be repaired!

Slight adjustments for the Landing Net system. Reduced period of handing fish out of the water to avoid the use of the Landing Net;

Landing Net will be disabled by default, for the new players. You can turn it on/off(for those who had it already in use) in the in-game settings;

Turned off the obligatory usage of Landing Net in competitions;

Fixed issue with alarms on the rod stands. In certain situations, the rod stand might not provide an audible signal, and the fish gets away due to the lack of hookset;

Fixed an issue with catching the fish before it get’s tired and improper catch;

Fixed the exploit of getting huge fish with low-level setups.

Animation improvements:

Fixed issues with incorrect 3D appearance for X-Series UltraCast 210 rod;

Fixed incorrect line behavior when catching underwater items;

Twitching animation improvements, including polishing the avatar of the player and adding more flexibility to it.

We will keep polishing and improving the new features. Feel free to contact our Support or leave your suggestion in the Feedback channel in Discord. Thank you for being with us! Tight lines!