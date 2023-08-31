- Fixed an issue where the "Mark of Belephegor" would trigger on allies
- Fixed missing dialogue options for the Divine Messenger
- Fixed more spelling mistakes
- Added a new hairstyle for males
- Updated Skill tree for the Monk-Class:
- Opening Strike has been changed to fit the name more. It's now 2-Tile range charge attack that damages and pushes the enemy away
- The old effects of Opening Strike is now with the skill "Back Attack", which is also part of the Basic Monk techniques
- Slide Skill has been replaced with "Acrobatics". It's a set of skill with skills that involves movement on the battlefield.
Some QOL-Updates
- Rolling dices and accepting the outcome can be triggered with the interact key
- Inputfield for the savename is now automatically selected
- You can go back on the battle action wheel with right-clicks
Our Adventurer Guild update for 31 August 2023
Patch 0.6470
Patchnotes via Steam Community
