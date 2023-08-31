 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 31 August 2023

Patch 0.6470

Patch 0.6470

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the "Mark of Belephegor" would trigger on allies
  • Fixed missing dialogue options for the Divine Messenger
  • Fixed more spelling mistakes
  • Added a new hairstyle for males
  • Updated Skill tree for the Monk-Class:
  • Opening Strike has been changed to fit the name more. It's now 2-Tile range charge attack that damages and pushes the enemy away
  • The old effects of Opening Strike is now with the skill "Back Attack", which is also part of the Basic Monk techniques
  • Slide Skill has been replaced with "Acrobatics". It's a set of skill with skills that involves movement on the battlefield.
    Some QOL-Updates
  • Rolling dices and accepting the outcome can be triggered with the interact key
  • Inputfield for the savename is now automatically selected
  • You can go back on the battle action wheel with right-clicks

