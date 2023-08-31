 Skip to content

Escape From Mandrillia update for 31 August 2023

0.0.19.4 Update

Build 12081148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Final update of the month! After this, I'm 100% focusing on the Mandrillian AI rework and the upcoming 2023 Halloween Event

  • Added new match modifier: Door HP multiplier. Use it to make keycard-operated doors be able to take more (or less) of a beating
  • Added preemptive out-of-bounds failsafe for the VR Player, similar to the one Mandrillians have always had
  • Fixed a leftover of the old keycard door models; when slamming a keycard-operated door on top of a monkey with a HP modifier that is higher than the gibbing threshold, the gate will instantly break and stay open instead of going through the full closing and re-opening animations (as brutal as it looked)
  • Added a thin green outline to the Mandrillians' minimap that will flash when you get a nearby sprinting VR Player ping, as it could be a bit difficult to notice when that happened
  • Fixed long-standing embarrassing bug that caused Player 2's corpse to still retain the character collider, blocking the VR player

