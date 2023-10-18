Meticulous Official Release

Hello, Captain! I can hardly believe it, but we've been journeying through the galaxy for nearly a year now. How time flies when you travel in the gravitational forces of black holes!
So much has happened in our time together. We had automation features installed in the Planning Terminal, we had an entirely new Calibration Console installed, I had my speech and emotional capabilities updated by a rogue AI, and we even had 日本語 language capabilities and a Mac build of Meticulous released! And now, we've got even more things to add to the list of new features, such as...
Achievements! That's right, Captain, to celebrate your spectacular progress along your journey to achieve optimal personal health and fitness, you'll be awarded with Steam Achievements! Can you unlock them all?
I've also added support for cloud saves, meaning that no matter what device you're accessing the ship from, you'll be able to use the same save data across multiple devices! So if you find yourself on the road with only a laptop, you'll still be able to use all of your same progress with Meticulous. No more excuses, Captain!
Lastly, I've taken the liberty of adding quality of life improvements to various features around the ship. If you want to learn more, you can check the detailed changelist below.
Thank you very much Captain, for being a part of Meticulous! Please be aware that just because Meticulous is now officially released, this doesn't mean the end of updates. There's always more I can do to tidy up the ship, so please look forward to what lies in store!
Meticulous v6 Changelist:
- Added achievements
- Added cross-platform Steam cloud saves
- Added warning dialogue to prevent user error and display helpful information
- Added trigger for warning dialogue when attempting to save multiple items at the Macros Terminal with the same name
- Added trigger for warning dialogue when attempting to save non-numerical values for input fields that expect numbers
- Added a bushel of new trivia questions to the Calibration Console
- Added a frame delay for the automation button so that meals and activities are added sequentially instead of all at once
- Added a sound effect to notify the player when the automation button has completed adding suggestions to the Planning Terminal
- Added safety check that if you ever fall out of the level, you will be teleported back into the ship
- Updating the default names for new Macros, Muscles, Ingredients, Exercises, Recipes, and Workouts
- Updating the Japanese translation for the What's Up dialogue to preserve tone and humor while sounding natural
- Updated the "no modules available" message at the Settings Terminal to direct players to the Calibration Console
- Upped the requirement for the suggestion algorithm so that Recipes and Workouts with 0 Macro and Muscle values won't be added automatically
- Adjusted the text on the Macros and Muscles in the Planning Terminal so that text won't overlap for longer names
- Fixed a bug where your ship's progress wasn't being saved correctly
- Fixed a bug where your ship's speed would decrease slightly faster than intended
- Fixed special events from erroneously replaying after all of them had triggered
- Fixed a bug where the Status Report wasn't being translated to Japanese
- Fixed terminal camera FOVs to hide ugly borders when using terminals
- Fixed transcoding issue that prevented terminal name animations from displaying properly
- Added Desktop icon for Mac
- Fixed a bug where the dropdowns in the Macros Terminal weren't being localized properly
- Updated Steam store page with localized screenshots
- Fixed the YouTube link on the Main Menu
Changed files in this update