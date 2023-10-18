Meticulous Official Release

Hello, Captain! I can hardly believe it, but we've been journeying through the galaxy for nearly a year now. How time flies when you travel in the gravitational forces of black holes!

So much has happened in our time together. We had automation features installed in the Planning Terminal, we had an entirely new Calibration Console installed, I had my speech and emotional capabilities updated by a rogue AI, and we even had 日本語 language capabilities and a Mac build of Meticulous released! And now, we've got even more things to add to the list of new features, such as...

Achievements! That's right, Captain, to celebrate your spectacular progress along your journey to achieve optimal personal health and fitness, you'll be awarded with Steam Achievements! Can you unlock them all?

I've also added support for cloud saves, meaning that no matter what device you're accessing the ship from, you'll be able to use the same save data across multiple devices! So if you find yourself on the road with only a laptop, you'll still be able to use all of your same progress with Meticulous. No more excuses, Captain!

Lastly, I've taken the liberty of adding quality of life improvements to various features around the ship. If you want to learn more, you can check the detailed changelist below.

Thank you very much Captain, for being a part of Meticulous! Please be aware that just because Meticulous is now officially released, this doesn't mean the end of updates. There's always more I can do to tidy up the ship, so please look forward to what lies in store!

Meticulous v6 Changelist: