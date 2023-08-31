Update 0.3.2

Balance changes:
- Increase max gravity of Scene Portal (grows over 120 sec)
- Space wolf boss: -25% HP, -40% Ion tornado speed
- Firefly boss: -15% HP
- +75% spawn score for common units at Boss stage (more common units = more HP items)
HUD, QoL and fixes:
- Add Audio Settings and SFX for Dialog window
- Add clarity to HP/Shield bars
- Show smoke and sparks when Player ship is damaged
- Pause game loop when game app is inactive
- Fixed audio glitch when game app gets focus back
Changed files in this update