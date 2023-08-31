 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmo Rider update for 31 August 2023

Update 0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12081049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes:

  • Increase max gravity of Scene Portal (grows over 120 sec)
  • Space wolf boss: -25% HP, -40% Ion tornado speed
  • Firefly boss: -15% HP
  • +75% spawn score for common units at Boss stage (more common units = more HP items)

HUD, QoL and fixes:

  • Add Audio Settings and SFX for Dialog window
  • Add clarity to HP/Shield bars
  • Show smoke and sparks when Player ship is damaged
  • Pause game loop when game app is inactive
  • Fixed audio glitch when game app gets focus back

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2539091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2539092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link