Crow's Nest update for 31 August 2023

Hotfix 0.7.2.9 a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed dock bug when pirates returned with iron. This could have broken your save game.
  • Adjusted pirates' seating in the Gambler's Cove.
  • Opening the menu in Isla Verde now pauses the game.
  • Pirates now need to gamble less often.
  • Increased satisfaction for pirates when gambling.

