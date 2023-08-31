- Fixed dock bug when pirates returned with iron. This could have broken your save game.
- Adjusted pirates' seating in the Gambler's Cove.
- Opening the menu in Isla Verde now pauses the game.
- Pirates now need to gamble less often.
- Increased satisfaction for pirates when gambling.
Crow's Nest update for 31 August 2023
Hotfix 0.7.2.9 a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2051212
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update