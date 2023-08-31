20230901 0.8.17.0 Patch Notes

0.8.17.0
Fixed an issue where the NPC might not recognize the player in events requiring investment.
Fixed the issue the Karma Talented was not unlocked after meet the conditions.
Fixed the issue where the reputation of all sect was not increased after becoming Champion.
Fixed the issue where the NPC asking for items as a result of the battle could not end if the player did not give enough items.
Fixed the issue of death prompts during combat, which may cause the combat to freeze.
Fixed the issue of After the animal is disabled, still has the Leg moves when combat.
Fixed an issue that may cause the game to report an error when a bandit develops an attitude towards other characters
Fix the issue of errors when multiple characters are preparing to carry the same character at the same time
Fix loopholes in hidden disease diffusion logic
Fix the problem of re entering the game if the NPC of the skill learning mini game is not destroyed
Fix the issue of incorrect judgment conditions for the use of smoke bombs
Fix the issue where players can interrogate NPCs outside the cage while inside the cage
Fixed some issues with some incorrect interrupt NPC'S AI
Fixed and compatible issues that may cause game crashes
Optimize the conditions and attitudes of Sect-related adventures
Reduce the frequency of being thrown out of the sect
Cancel the impact of favorability on transactions
Optimize the attitude feedback of sitting on the throne
Optimize the AI logic of sects to drive away outsiders
Add screens in Crafting
Remove Smithy Signage from Crafting
Optimize the skill animation of Tai Chi Posture
The triggering conditions for some adventures increase reputation-related judgments.
Optimize pet following distance
Optimized the possible logical vulnerabilities in the challenge of unlocking and publishing parcels
Optimize the operational logic of the animal pen
Added regular NPC feedback after the martial arts leader
Added English localized machine translation text
