Post Update Patch Version v1.0.4

Patch Version v1.0.4
-
Fixed endless looping cutscene on level start.
-
Reduced required XP to unlock new abilities.
-
Added "(Currently Not In Game)" tags to things such as abilities so players know what is not in game yet and that will be added in a later update, hopefully this will lead to less confusion and clear up any misunderstandings.
-
Reworked some systems for better game stability.
-
Added more story content to Single Player (you'll have to look for it :)
-
Added Update News to main menu.
-
Fixed player head not rendering shadows in multiplayer.
-
Fixed the moose clipping through the sky.
-
Other QOL changes.
