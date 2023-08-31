 Skip to content

Touch Grass Together update for 31 August 2023

Post Update Patch Version v1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed endless looping cutscene on level start.

  • Reduced required XP to unlock new abilities.

  • Added "(Currently Not In Game)" tags to things such as abilities so players know what is not in game yet and that will be added in a later update, hopefully this will lead to less confusion and clear up any misunderstandings.

  • Reworked some systems for better game stability.

  • Added more story content to Single Player (you'll have to look for it :)

  • Added Update News to main menu.

  • Fixed player head not rendering shadows in multiplayer.

  • Fixed the moose clipping through the sky.

  • Other QOL changes.

