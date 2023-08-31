 Skip to content

Joyville update for 31 August 2023

Joyville Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug that was causing the drawings to be not clearly visible.

  • Fixed objects falling through textures.

  • Fixed objects collisions.

  • Textures have been added to the railings.

  • Fixed textual errors in the hints.

  • Added social media links to the game menu.

Changed files in this update

