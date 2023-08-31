-
Fixed bug that was causing the drawings to be not clearly visible.
-
Fixed objects falling through textures.
-
Fixed objects collisions.
-
Textures have been added to the railings.
-
Fixed textual errors in the hints.
-
Added social media links to the game menu.
Joyville update for 31 August 2023
Joyville Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2490791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update