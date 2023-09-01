School Cafeteria Simulator is Now Available on Steam!

Manage your own Indonesian school cafeteria in this simple first-person simulation game!

Sell Indonesian foods, such as Bakso, Telur Gulung, Cakwe, Mie Ayam, and so much more, to the students and teachers at school!

Join your cousin in following your dreams of having the best cafeteria in town! Expand your cafeteria and decorate it based on what you imagine it to be, explore the mysterious and secrets in town, and meet a cast of diverse characters.

Discover the following features in Kantin Sekolah Simulator Indonesia :

♦ Serve a variety of food from Indonesian culture🍴

♦ Earn money and buy decorations for your cafeteria 💰

♦ Unlock and upgrade new stalls at your cafeteria 🔥

♦ Increase your reputation towards teachers and students to earn special treatments! 🎓

♦ Buy and decorate your own house as you wish! 🏠

♦ Simple first-person mechanics with tons of surprises to keep the gameplay fun and exciting 🌟

♦ Complete quests and achievements to earn prizes!🎁

♦ Additional quests will be added routinely! 💪

The PC version features :

♦ Customizable mouse and keyboard controls

♦ Rebalanced economy and progression

♦ No microtransactions

Also, you can get the game with a 10% discount during the first week of launch, so there's no better time to start building your own school cafeteria!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2538430/School_Cafeteria_Simulator/