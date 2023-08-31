 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 31 August 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.1c

Last edited by Wendy

Optimisation

  • Greatly Improved Start-up time
    from 7-12 sec to a 2-4 sec in vanilla
    from 15-18 sec to 3-5 sec in modded
  • Greatly reduce lag when switching page in Soul-card List
  • Minor reduction to lag in many menu in the encyclopedia
  • Removed regular lag spike caused by game saving
    This is a long running issues, no one until today reported this issue correctly so I couldn't properly investigate and fix it until today.

Fixes

  • Death aura talent minor description issue

