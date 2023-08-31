Hotfix 0.9.0.1c

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Optimisation
- Greatly Improved Start-up time
from 7-12 sec to a 2-4 sec in vanilla
from 15-18 sec to 3-5 sec in modded
- Greatly reduce lag when switching page in Soul-card List
- Minor reduction to lag in many menu in the encyclopedia
- Removed regular lag spike caused by game saving
This is a long running issues, no one until today reported this issue correctly so I couldn't properly investigate and fix it until today.
Fixes
- Death aura talent minor description issue
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update