Left 4 Dead 2 update for 31 August 2023

Left 4 Dead 2 - Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been released for Left 4 Dead 2.

Tank Run mutation fixes based on feedback from Tank Run community groups:

  • Removed auto-revive.
  • Re-enabled water slowdown.
  • Re-enabled crawling when incapped.
  • Lowered revive health to 40.
  • Revive duration set to 3 seconds.
  • Fixed issue where Tanks deleted by triggers were still counted as alive.
  • Starting the two extra generators in Sacrifice finale will now decrease the finale timer by 30 seconds and spawn a Tank for each generator.
  • Fixed issue where Tanks wouldn't spawn if some players were still connecting.

