Left 4 Dead 2 - Update

An update has been released for Left 4 Dead 2.
Tank Run mutation fixes based on feedback from Tank Run community groups:
- Removed auto-revive.
- Re-enabled water slowdown.
- Re-enabled crawling when incapped.
- Lowered revive health to 40.
- Revive duration set to 3 seconds.
- Fixed issue where Tanks deleted by triggers were still counted as alive.
- Starting the two extra generators in Sacrifice finale will now decrease the finale timer by 30 seconds and spawn a Tank for each generator.
- Fixed issue where Tanks wouldn't spawn if some players were still connecting.
