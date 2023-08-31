Fight or Flight - 0.47 - DirectX 12 and FSR2

Hey guys!

In this patch i have implemented both DirectX-12 and AMD's FSR 2.2 up-scaling tech. I highly recommend DX12 as this will in time become the default setting.

note FSR requires the use of DX12.

On my test systems i have noticed a 10-30% performance improvement with both features enabled and i suspect DX12 will improve performance quite nicely on lower end systems.

As soon as possible i will implement the new FSR 3 which will include frame generation to further boost frame rates.

If you have any issues with the DX12 or the FSR modes, please include your video card model and make in the bug report, thank you!

Extra notes

I understand that the UI in the Menu has become quite cluttered now, i will work to reduce this!

I also will be working to improve the smoothness when you are scoped in with a sniper rifle, as i do not feel this is currently up to par!

System; Added DX12 and FSR options in menu

Vehicle; Fixed vehicle reset function

Vehicle; Camera now moves back when in turbo to make it feel faster...

Environment; Made "night time" and "morning" times darker

Misc; Various collision fixes

Misc; Various UI tweaks

Remember "T" is the default button for your torch, if you are finding Night Time too dark, let me know...

Thanks to all the new players this week, it is nice to see new people discovering the game!

Cheers guys, and have fun.

-Gozu.