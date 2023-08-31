 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 31 August 2023

v2.2.0

  • Added: "Import Scene" option in the File menu. This allows you to import entire scenes into other crocotile projects. You can also specify which objects from the scene get imported.
  • Added: New actions for rotating a selection based on the rotation interval value. Go to Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode > "Rotate Selection Right/Left Interval" to set their keybindings.
  • Added: Orient UVs action. A simple implementation to ensure that selected square tiles have a matching orientation to their UVs. While in Edit mode, right-click and go to UVs > Orient UVs.
  • Improved: You can now split tiles without being in Active-edit mode. Just hold Alt+S and then hover over a tile and left-click to split it.
  • Fixed: Primitive brush wouldn't use the size values to determine spacing of the brush.
  • Fixed: Couldn't remove tilesets after deconstructing instances.
  • Fixed: Pinned buttons such as "Select Triangular Tiles" would show name as undefined.

