The Beta is here! - Paper Can't Fly 0.1b Update

Hello Players!
We're excited to share our first major update as we delve into the games' beta! Below you can read all the patch notes for this update.
0.1b Changelogs:
Paper Can't Fly Online:
Paper Can't Fly Online is an online platform where players can seamlessly explore and share community-created levels. Each level provides feedback and statistics through upvotes, downvotes, plays and downloads. Additionally, each level now offers a dedicated leaderboard where players can compete against one-another for the highest records. But it's no ordinary leaderboard - Players have the option to race against other players' ghosts!
-
Added Online Accounts:
- Players can login and register for an online account.
- Each account has it's own profile viewable by other players, which displays basic information and the levels that player has shared.
- Accounts can be reported if suspected to be breaking the terms of services.
- The password of an account can be reset via the forgot password button.
-
Added Community Levels Browser:
- Players can browse and play community-created levels.
- Each level provides information about its name, description, difficulty and author.
- Each level provides statistics about upvotes, downvotes, plays and downloads.
- Levels can easily be shared through the newly added publish button in the level editor, allowing the player to select a difficulty which matches that of the level.
- Levels can be filtered by sort and time.
- Levels can be reported if suspected to be breaking the terms of services.
-
Added Online Leaderboards:
- Each level is assigned its own dedicated leaderboards.
- Records are automatically submitted to the leaderboards, as long as the player is logged into their account.
- Players can play against the record of another player and race against their ghost replay. When playing against someone elses record, a widget appears during gameplay, which displays your current scores and the target scores.
- Leaderboards of a level are reset if that level is updated.
Other Additions:
-
Added 1 new official level:
- Added "The Shaft", rated as hard difficulty.
-
Added new "Urban" main menu background.
-
Added inverted controls, toggle-able through the settings.
-
Added level difficulty field to the official levels menu.
-
Added file name field on the selected level panel on the custom levels menu.
-
Added double-click to enter level on the level editor and custom level menus.
Changes:
-
The Custom Levels button has now been replaced with Community Levels button, which opens the community levels browser.
- The custom levels menu can still be accessed via the downloads button in the community levels browser.
-
Optimized how the game loads levels internally.
-
The Community Levels button is now above the Level Editor button in the main menu.
-
Copyright and version information is now under the buttons in the main menu.
Known Issues:
- Ghost replays after finishing a level are sometimes unable to simulate their physics correctly to their original recording.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update