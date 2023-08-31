Gord PC Patch One is out now

Please note that some of the fixes in this patch require restarting existing scenario saves or creating a new save. This applies to both Campaign missions and Custom Scenarios.

New features

Introduced full saves compatibility between Demo and the Full Game. That means that playthroughs started in the Demo can be continued after purchasing the Game.

Game balance

Gold consumption by military professions significantly lowered.

Military professions no longer consume Gold when being inside of the Gord or Outposts.

Starting units in Campaign and Custom Scenarios mode have lower starting experience levels.

It takes more time for subjects to gain experience.

Children are now born less often and it takes longer for them to grow up.

Palisade Extension is now unlocked starting from the third Campaign scenario.

The limit for maximum amount of Structures have been significantly increased.

Quality of life improvements

It is possible now to select sacrifice after failed attempt of killing Ardaven in the first campaign scenario.

Window with palisade building requirements is now much thinner allowing player to focus more on placing the Palisade.

Subjects will use universal shouts (text responses) more often.

Bug fixes

Fixed issue with resources not regenerating after time indicated on the tooltip.

Fixed issue with items not working anymore after being exchanged between subjects.

Fixed issue with Profession icon sometimes being displayed as magenta rectangle.

Fixed issue with Lumbermill collision not allowing to build it in some parts of the Gord.

Fixed issue with Balia Structure loosing ability of healing Poison after upgrade.

Fixed various issues with saving and loading the game.

Introduced various stability improvements.

