更新
1.添加服装店及对应建筑重置服装属性功能。
3.添加全局人物资源分配，入口在基地车头顶图标及其详情页。
3.优化怪物隐形的情况。
4.修复咖啡店的增加活力错误。
5.修复敌袭出怪指示器出现在错误时间的bug。
7.修复世界相关的一些bug。
bug反馈与攻略交流请加Q群：836093506。
