 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rebirth evolution update for 31 August 2023

8.31更新

Share · View all patches · Build 12080389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新
1.添加服装店及对应建筑重置服装属性功能。
3.添加全局人物资源分配，入口在基地车头顶图标及其详情页。
3.优化怪物隐形的情况。
4.修复咖啡店的增加活力错误。
5.修复敌袭出怪指示器出现在错误时间的bug。
7.修复世界相关的一些bug。

bug反馈与攻略交流请加Q群：836093506。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1816391 Depot 1816391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link