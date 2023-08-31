 Skip to content

Noise-o-matic update for 31 August 2023

Noise-o-matic v0.2.2.0 released!

Noise-o-matic version 0.2.2.0 is ready for download!

Restart your steam client to force the update or verify the files integrity from the steam user interface.

This update improves compatibility with many RealTek devices and adds a new customization feature in the soundboard feature: get creative with images or emojis to add your own personal touch to your soundboard!

Full changelog:

  • fixed an issue with some realtek microphones
  • added Japanese language
  • added sound information editing soundboards
    -- can personalize title, image and comment
    -- can use an image file or an emoji for the image
  • many bug fixes

