- Fixed some damage modifiers not applying correctly to the Sisterhood Gauntlets in certain cases.
- Fixed an error that could prevent loading saves from older versions after updating in rare cases.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Max Health stat to mess up.
- When purchasing items from the Herbalist, the game state is now saved.
Spiritfall update for 31 August 2023
Version 0.10.17 - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
