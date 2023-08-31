 Skip to content

Spiritfall update for 31 August 2023

Version 0.10.17 - Hotfix

Version 0.10.17 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12080347 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some damage modifiers not applying correctly to the Sisterhood Gauntlets in certain cases.
  • Fixed an error that could prevent loading saves from older versions after updating in rare cases.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Max Health stat to mess up.
  • When purchasing items from the Herbalist, the game state is now saved.



