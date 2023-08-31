Dransik 2.1 - Build: 698.281

Issues Fixed For Next Patch
- VIP Macro Check still happening?
- Level Ranges for EXP -> Skill vs Main
- Not getting boosted skill exp from power hour
- Global Message for Power Hour on Login
- Alignment bonus not being applied soon enough on login so boosted equipment can uneqiup
- Area of Effect procs not working on weapons that have it
- Potion, Spell, Followers, Crafting Test properly and consistently using base
- Scroll of Rejuvination properly remembers state on logout
- Spending Epool on Carpentry (or learned skills) disconnects
- Picking up looted item from world container makes you crim
- STAMINA goes down faster than before patch
- HP on logout doesn't match login (looks like CON is being applied late?)
- Decreased (to about 30 mins) resource system refreshing
Hunting Areas Rework - Hell
Sub Zones and Level Ranges
- Split West side (100+) from East side (50+)
- Added Greater Minions to 100+ side spawns
- Removed Minions, Nightmares from 100+ side
- Removed Balrons, Demons from 50+ side
- More spawns and denser spawns
Drops and Treasure
- Minions and Horned Devils - removed rune drops
- Demons, Greater Minions - Rune Gauntlets, Rune Shield, Rune Dagger (much lower chance than Hell Spawns)
- Hell Spawns - Rune Leggings, Rune Shield, Rune Dagger
- Balrons - Rune Helmet, Rune Armour, Rune Sword, Rune Staff, Rune Robe
- Rune Set: Removed from generic drop tables
- Monsters still roll from the generic table
There are more hunting areas to rework and new areas to add. This work will be ongoing with normal patch schedule.
Changed files in this update