Dransik update for 31 August 2023

Dransik 2.1 - Build: 698.281

Build 12080301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Issues Fixed For Next Patch

  • VIP Macro Check still happening?
  • Level Ranges for EXP -> Skill vs Main
  • Not getting boosted skill exp from power hour
  • Global Message for Power Hour on Login
  • Alignment bonus not being applied soon enough on login so boosted equipment can uneqiup
  • Area of Effect procs not working on weapons that have it
  • Potion, Spell, Followers, Crafting Test properly and consistently using base
  • Scroll of Rejuvination properly remembers state on logout
  • Spending Epool on Carpentry (or learned skills) disconnects
  • Picking up looted item from world container makes you crim
  • STAMINA goes down faster than before patch
  • HP on logout doesn't match login (looks like CON is being applied late?)
  • Decreased (to about 30 mins) resource system refreshing

Hunting Areas Rework - Hell

Sub Zones and Level Ranges

  • Split West side (100+) from East side (50+)
  • Added Greater Minions to 100+ side spawns
  • Removed Minions, Nightmares from 100+ side
  • Removed Balrons, Demons from 50+ side
  • More spawns and denser spawns

Drops and Treasure

  • Minions and Horned Devils - removed rune drops
  • Demons, Greater Minions - Rune Gauntlets, Rune Shield, Rune Dagger (much lower chance than Hell Spawns)
  • Hell Spawns - Rune Leggings, Rune Shield, Rune Dagger
  • Balrons - Rune Helmet, Rune Armour, Rune Sword, Rune Staff, Rune Robe
  • Rune Set: Removed from generic drop tables
  • Monsters still roll from the generic table

There are more hunting areas to rework and new areas to add. This work will be ongoing with normal patch schedule.

