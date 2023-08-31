 Skip to content

Hero's journey update for 31 August 2023

0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12080291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjust the monster refresh speed and the number of refresh levels where it is located to optimize the experience
  • Change knockback logic and add knockback for each weapon
  • Modify the invincibility time logic to prevent attacks from missing.
  • Fix the problem that the foot boss will also be used as a target
  • Fix the problem that the loading interface does not display
  • Added sound effects and special effects for each monster death
  • Fixed the issue that equipment slots were not calculated when unloading equipment
  • Adjust the value of props, adjust the display of props
  • Adjust the prop feathers to increase the invincible time when hit
  • Adjust the item pearl to increase the gold coins at the beginning of the round
  • The number of grids occupied by weapons and hammers has been reduced to 1

