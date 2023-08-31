- Adjust the monster refresh speed and the number of refresh levels where it is located to optimize the experience
- Change knockback logic and add knockback for each weapon
- Modify the invincibility time logic to prevent attacks from missing.
- Fix the problem that the foot boss will also be used as a target
- Fix the problem that the loading interface does not display
- Added sound effects and special effects for each monster death
- Fixed the issue that equipment slots were not calculated when unloading equipment
- Adjust the value of props, adjust the display of props
- Adjust the prop feathers to increase the invincible time when hit
- Adjust the item pearl to increase the gold coins at the beginning of the round
- The number of grids occupied by weapons and hammers has been reduced to 1
Hero's journey update for 31 August 2023
0.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
