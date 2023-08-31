 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 31 August 2023

Pets DLC is Out Now! 🐶🐱

Hey there, Landlords!


We’re very excited to announce that today we’re releasing the first DLC for The Tenants, which is accompanied by a free update to the base game for everyone to enjoy! To learn more about the content and features included in the Pets DLC, be sure to visit the store page and consider adding it to your shopping cart! Pets DLC is available at $8.99 / 8.77€ / £7.65 at 10% off. 🐶🐱🦜🐢

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2255330/The_Tenants__Pets_DLC/

Apart from the DLC itself, we have added a bunch of new jobs related to Pets to the base game, so you can check for yourself if you like the content before diving fully into the DLC. Additionally, we made a plethora of minor tweaks and fixes to various aspects of the game.

Which of the pets are you most excited about?




Thank you,
Ancient Forge

