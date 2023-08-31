Close Your Eyes Remake VER. 2.2 Update (Much New!)

Released an update for Close Your Eyes finally! This update mostly brings all the content in the game to its "Final" version. Close Your Eyes Remake saw the most additions, and I highly encourage replaying it from the start as there's honestly quite a few new sights, sounds, events, etc, to experience within it. The other game modes have also experienced smaller updates.

My Hole is a Mouth of Dirt: Director's Cut is also now officially starting, with the first section of it fully playable.

Here's a full list of patch notes:

ANNEX:

-Lowered the amount of achievements needed to unlock Twisted Puzzle (10 > 5), The Annex (5 > 0), A Ghastly Tale (20 > 15), and Beneath the Surface (35 > 30).

-Cleaned up the main annex lobby, put it into its "Final form" for layout, updated the dialogue around to properly reflect the update.

CLOSE YOUR EYES:

-Added a LOT of new sprites and details to various rooms.

-Added new flavor text to new details.

-Added some new events.

-Added some new secrets.

-Changed several Host voice lines to new recordings in the "New Voices" option, as I wasn't fully happy with several of the lines.

-Added new weed sprites for weed variety.

-Fixed up the "Hidden Hag Cassette" area with how it handled lighting a bit.

-Fixed some broken routes the enemies in the tunnel section can take.

-Fixed the "Death Zone" for the tunnel enemies if you died a second time (them spotting you wasn't reset previously).

GIRL'S GRAVEYARD:

-Fixed up some of the dialogue, some new lines added.

-Added a couple new secrets.

-Fixed a few typos.

-Made it so players could go back to get a selfie with the girl in red if they moved past it too quickly (can return to previous room).

Girl's Graveyard Mystery:

-Added a new event in the first night sequence.

-Fixed a few typos.

-Fixed the dialogue of some of the characters on Day 3 in the Village.

A Ghastly Tale:

-Added a few new sprite details/events.

-Fixed a few typos.

-The final room is a WIP, I know you can clip through the statue sprites and no flavor text currently. Just a work in progress for now.

My Hole is a Mouth of Dirt:

-Added properly.

-Voice acting added.

-One new room compared to the original in the current build.

-Various sprites updated to look better.

-Couple new hidden events to the OG.

The next update should be in October, I should be far more consistent from here on out.