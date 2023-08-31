Update, Version 20230831

20230831

English

[Gallery]Added the train departure cutscene to the Gallery of Memories.

[Marinas]New location: Marinas Pet Store

[Butterfly]You can now teleport the Marinas Pet Store from any outdoor location in Marinas after you have visited the pet store once.

[Profane of Succubus]Changed the effect of this item. Instead of causing enemies to become confused, it now gives one of your allies a new effect that provides +10 seductive skills.

[Profane of Succubus]Added a new animation.

[Profane of Succubus]Added a new effect with the same name.

[Faith]Tenet "Carnal Exaltation" now also provides +3 seductive skills. Consequently, it's now also a functional tenet in addition to a devotion-generator tenet.

简体中文

【影集】将列车出发的过场动画加入到了回忆的影集。

【玛丽娜斯】新地点：玛丽娜斯宠物店

【蝴蝶】在进入过宠物店一次之后，你现在可以从玛丽娜斯室外地点传送到玛丽娜斯宠物店。

【魅魔信息素】该物品的功能进行了大幅修改。现在，这个物品会让你的一名队友获得一个临时的+10诱惑技能的效果。而不再是此前的让敌人混乱的效果。

【魅魔信息素】加入了一个新的动画。

【魅魔信息素】加入了一个同名状态

【信仰】信条【肉欲飞升】现在同样会提供+3诱惑技能。因此这个信条变成了一个同时具有功能性和虔诚生成功能的信条。

