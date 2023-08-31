Patch Note v.0851 - 2 - You can now convert extra fame into Essence

Change List:
- You can now convert extra fame into essence, by clicking on the 'Plus' sign on the Essence Panel;
- More augment types will now show up at early game, besides Sword and Bow Augments;
- Buffed "Replace" Rune;
- Augments that cannot stack will say so in its tooltip;
- Merchant event description will now also show the realm it belongs to and its tier;
- Different Level Runes now also have a different price to create and dismantle;
Fix List:
- Fixed some display issue;
- Fixed an issue where sometimes Follower slot won't show on new runs;
- Fix an issue where some armor still has two layers.
Thanks for the feedback!
Changed files in this update