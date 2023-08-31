 Skip to content

Rune Gate update for 31 August 2023

Patch Note v.0851 - 2 - You can now convert extra fame into Essence

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change List:

  1. You can now convert extra fame into essence, by clicking on the 'Plus' sign on the Essence Panel;
  2. More augment types will now show up at early game, besides Sword and Bow Augments;
  3. Buffed "Replace" Rune;
  4. Augments that cannot stack will say so in its tooltip;
  5. Merchant event description will now also show the realm it belongs to and its tier;
  6. Different Level Runes now also have a different price to create and dismantle;

Fix List:

  1. Fixed some display issue;
  2. Fixed an issue where sometimes Follower slot won't show on new runs;
  3. Fix an issue where some armor still has two layers.

Thanks for the feedback!

