[UPDATE] a-MAZE-ing walls!

Before we start, i just want to ask you to keep your eyes peeledI The roadmap for future updates will hopefully be released sometime NEXT WEEK!

with that said, let's get into todays update:

WHAT?! WALLS!!!

With this new patch I'm trying something very experimental and gamechanging!

I've spent the time since the last update experimenting with different solutions for pathfinding for the ooglians. and I think we've landed on a pretty solid solution!

Now, Ooglians will always try and take the shortest way they can towards the core, ignoring all other buildings. If there is no valid path, they will go back to the old AI and attack stuff until they can find a valid path.

Another change is that buildings can now only be moved during the planning phase. modules and wires can still be rearanged during waves tho.

This will allow for more interesting decisions in the long run, such as flying ooglians, ooglians that can jump over walls, fling other ooglians etc etc

There's also been some big changes in the backend to make place for a main menu in the future, but right now it's just an empty level with a button that takes you into the game. It's very ugly, but its VERY temporary

oh and another thing... i removed autoaim on all cores, since you now have a lot more power to dictate the paths of the ooglians



Finally, since this is such an experimental and big change I really do need your feedback on this change.



