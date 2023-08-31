0.7.8 Patch

Greetings Voiders,

Please report any bugs on the Official Devoid Prototype Discord.

Its also a great place to tell us what you like, dislike and would like to see in the Void.

Bug Fixes in 0.7.8

Target Gui arrow is visible on the vanity camera.

Ship inventory not respecting size when transferring from Cargo Hold.

Fixed skill description for ‘Overcharge’ skill.

Changes in 0.7.8

Removed Thermal Blasters Mk1 from Equipment Fabricate menu as it is still in development.

Codex Entry added: “Gameplay Tips -> Vanity Camera”.

Tweaked AI difficulty. (Based on Star System Threat Level).

In Progress 0.7.8+

Improvements to graphics, lighting, and colors. (would appreciate your feedback)

Additional Codex Entries.

Some rare cases of save corruption. (saves can be repaired, last occurrence in 0.7.6)

Some cases of missing market item icons. (having trouble reproducing)

We appreciate all your feedback and support!

Safe Travels.