9.1 Patch Notes: New Prototype & Gameplay Optimization

New Content

You can now unlock a new Prototype, Es.

You can claim 2 more Prototype Analyzers by following methods:

After completing Mind Challenge 3-3, you can obtain it by talking to CL-1. When the number of unlocked Tactics ＞ 50, you can obtain it by talking to Dor.

System

Optimized the tutorial guide for storyline NPCs.

Added a rule guide to the Evotype Selection page.

Added a feature to select languages for the AI voice-over.

Combat

Optimized the visual effects when recovering MP/SP.

Increased the priority of interrupting of all characters’ Dashing move, except Hakumen.

Increased the priority of interrupting of Hakumen’s Skill.

Some Potentials can now break Super Armor.

Some SP Potentials will now be used more frequently.

Mind Training

Added new Training Space level.

You can now recover HP while in a Rest Space.

You can now gain positive buffs from Entropy Corruption.

You will no longer lose HP when Safety Time runs out in Standard Mode. Instead, the timer now begins from zero and goes up.

Some enemies now move more slowly and travel over a shorter distance when attacking.

Removed the Super Armor of some ranged-attack enemies in Training Mode.

Optimized the combat AI for the boss, Arakune, and added melee offensive moves to this boss.

Optimized the combat AI for the boss, Susanoo, and added melee offensive moves to this boss.

Adjusted the Elite Bosses in Space Omega(The Ultimate Boss keeps Susanoo unchanged):